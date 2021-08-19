Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,172.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 11.04% of The Trade Desk worth $4,064,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

