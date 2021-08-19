Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,105,502 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,914,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,502 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises 2.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.79% of NIO worth $4,836,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIO by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,631 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,864,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.