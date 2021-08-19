Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 156,537 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.62% of BeiGene worth $1,466,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $17.64 on Thursday, hitting $272.32. 12,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,147. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at $69,241,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,687,872.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.