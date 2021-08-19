Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 367,914 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 5.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.60% of Tesla worth $10,771,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $677.19. 534,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,645,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $670.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

