Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

