Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $314.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

