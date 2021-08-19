Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,505 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

