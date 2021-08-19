Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,262 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

