Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Purchases $269,100.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,682. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 75,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

