Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Purchases $269,100.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,682. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 75,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.