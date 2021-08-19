Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.0 days.
Shares of BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Thursday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75.
Bâloise Company Profile
