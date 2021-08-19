Banano Reaches Market Cap of $16.80 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Banano has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $332,054.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00142246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,984,130 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

