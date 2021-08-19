Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $4.13 on Major Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $958.70 million and approximately $139.08 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00008870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 231,972,613 coins. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

