Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

