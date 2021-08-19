Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.63. Baozun shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 12,715 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.