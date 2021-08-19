Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $21.14

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $19.63. Baozun shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 12,715 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

