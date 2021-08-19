Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,370 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,675 ($87.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.16 billion and a PE ratio of -72.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,387.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

