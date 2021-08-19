Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,633.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Barco has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

