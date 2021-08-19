Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 678,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,633.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Barco has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Barco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

