Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,283 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

