Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYCBF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,450.00 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $2,058.00 and a twelve month high of $2,570.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,407.72.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

