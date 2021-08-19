BASIC Price Down 34% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $33.84 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

