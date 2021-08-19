Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $63.04 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.