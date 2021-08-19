Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €48.03 ($56.50). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €47.86 ($56.31), with a volume of 1,841,355 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

