BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,792 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 301,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

