Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,232 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $32,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

