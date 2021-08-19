Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 313,645 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,645 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.60% of Neogen worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 295,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

