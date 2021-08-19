Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD traded up $21.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,541.60. 70,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,471. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,562.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,443.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

