Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

