Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

