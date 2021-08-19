Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.94 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

