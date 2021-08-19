Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

NOC stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.09. The company had a trading volume of 460,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.