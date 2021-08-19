Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 535,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

