Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $54.62 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The company has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

