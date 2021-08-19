Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after buying an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after buying an additional 815,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 4,417,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

