Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 10,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 15,832,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,305. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

