Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 1,258,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,537. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

