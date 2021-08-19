Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $28,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 111.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.62. The company had a trading volume of 943,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.66. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

