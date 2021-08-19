Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 28,078 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.12. 1,568,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,537. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

