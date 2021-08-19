Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

INTU traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $547.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

