Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 944,830 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944,830 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 515,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,626,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,593. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

