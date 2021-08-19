Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 976 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,796,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 465.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

