Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,211,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.