Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $192.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

