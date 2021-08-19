Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
