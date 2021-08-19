Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

