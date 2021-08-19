Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

