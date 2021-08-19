Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,205. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

