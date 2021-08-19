Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.15. 21,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.