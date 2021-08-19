Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Up 58.6% Over Last Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $92.18 million and $7.18 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.74 or 0.00035537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,508,177 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

