Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNCHF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

