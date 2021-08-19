Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNCHF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.