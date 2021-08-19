Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $265,618.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $265,618.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00869955 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,531,079 coins and its circulating supply is 7,530,207 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

