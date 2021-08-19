Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,366.0 days.

BXRBF stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.