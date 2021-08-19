Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 921,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,366.0 days.
BXRBF stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
