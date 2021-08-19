Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€390.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Thursday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €281.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.